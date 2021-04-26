Storm outclass undermanned Warriors

The Storm have beaten the Warriors 42-20 to record their fifth straight victory in the annual fixture.

The reigning premiers are now fourth on the ladder, while the Warriors have dropped to ninth.

The visitors were undermanned and Warriors coach Nathan Brown handed debuts to teenagers Reece Walsh and Rocco Berry.

Walsh has only been with the club for a couple of weeks, having been released by the Brisbane Broncos.

"We could see Reece's talent there today and he is a very talented kid," Brown said.

"He has got a lot of work to do on his game, but any player to have two try assists on debut in a good effort, especially against Melbourne and when you are 18."

Walsh helped Ken Maumalo score a hat-trick and Nathan Brown has suggested he may continue to play Tuivasa-Sheck, the 2018 Dally M player of the year, away from his usual fullback position.

"Rog may have defended on a wing, but he actually played as a first or second receiver on the right side of the field," Brown said.

"Preston Campbell won a comp defending on the wing and playing five-eighth for Penrith, Shaun Berrigan won a comp for the Broncos playing hooker and defending in the centres.

"Recruiters buy good players and coaches have got to try and fit them in the team somehow."

Kiwis playmaker Jahrome Hughes, who turned down a lucrative offer from the Warriors earlier this season, inspired the Storm victory.

The in-form halfback ran for 115 metres, made three line breaks and dished off four try assists in the first half alone.

"I thought he was our best player quite easily actually," Storm coach Craig Bellamy said post-match.

"That first half hour, he had spiders on him.

"His kicking game was good, his defence was really good and he has been a real key for us this year."

Bellamy said Hughes continues to grow in confidence, something he thinks the halfback lacked when he first arrived in Melbourne as a fullback in 2017.

"When he first started in that position (halfback) he was probably pushed a little by us and probably lacked a bit of confidence," Bellamy noted.

"His big improvement has come from getting more and more confident and confident in himself in what he can do.

"I think he doubted what he could do early in his career at halfback, but now he seems to find a way of getting things done.

"He is a lot more braver to test his skills right now and when he does that he can go to another level."