 

Super Rugby AU venue change

BY: Loop Pacific
09:39, February 24, 2021
The venue for next week's Super Rugby AU match between the Melbourne Rebels and ACT Brumbies has been switched to Canberra Stadium because of travel restrictions in place at the border of the state of Western Australia.

The March 6 match was scheduled to be a home game for the Rebels but restrictions mean that having been in Melbourne, the team would not have been able to travel on to Perth to play a fixture against Western Force the next week.

Western Australia imposed travel restrictions on people who have been to the Rebels' home state of Victoria two weeks ago after a small outbreak in Melbourne of the variant of COVID-19 associated with Britain.

The Rebels spent the entirety of last season on the road because of travel restrictions and were forced to make a midnight dash for the border in a 40-car convoy two weeks ago ahead of the snap coronavirus lockdown in their home state.

The Rebels open their 2021 campaign against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

     

Source: 
Reuters/RNZ Pacific
