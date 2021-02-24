Super Rugby AU venue change

The March 6 match was scheduled to be a home game for the Rebels but restrictions mean that having been in Melbourne, the team would not have been able to travel on to Perth to play a fixture against Western Force the next week.

Western Australia imposed travel restrictions on people who have been to the Rebels' home state of Victoria two weeks ago after a small outbreak in Melbourne of the variant of COVID-19 associated with Britain.

The Rebels spent the entirety of last season on the road because of travel restrictions and were forced to make a midnight dash for the border in a 40-car convoy two weeks ago ahead of the snap coronavirus lockdown in their home state.

The Rebels open their 2021 campaign against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Friday.