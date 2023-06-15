 

Tevita Ikanivere claims Fijian Drua’s top award

BY: Loop Pacific
11:10, June 15, 2023
Fijian Drua hooker, Tevita Ikanivere, has claimed the top award at the team's inaugural awards ceremony.

FBC reports Ikanivere received a plaque, certificate, and $US500 US \ as the recipient of the Head Coach's Award.

He was also given the Dausoko award, for a player who reflects everything the Fijian Drua is about.

Other winners at the Drua's team awards included prop Mesake Doge, wing Selestino Ravutaumada, centre Iosefo Masi, and lock Isoa Nasilasila.

The Try of the Year was won by captain Meli Derenalagi, the Personal Development Award was given to Mesake Doge, while the Commercial Champion Award went to Simione Kuruvoli.

 

