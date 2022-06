Head Coach, Seilala Mapusua said the three players will be flying in from America.

“We still have other players arriving this week and we are trying to keep it simple as possible.”

“At the moment we have three players in the major rugby league final in USA.”

The players are Kalolo and Ed Fidow for New York and AJ Alatimu for Seattle.

Samoa will be taking on Australia A at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1pm (Fiji Time).