Timely arrival for All Blacks props as Tu'ungafasi awaits fate

Moody missed the All Blacks last two games against Australia as he went through concussion protocols, while Laulala did not initially travel with the team because he was on paternity leave.

"Joe has come on nicely, and is certainly going to be available this week," All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree told reporters on Tuesday. "He was really close last week and we chose to keep him out for his safety. But he is good to go now."

Moody is likely to slot straight back on the loosehead side of the scrum for the clash in Sydney, although the All Blacks options at tighthead are a little more blurry after Tu'ungafasi was sent off for a high tackle last Saturday.

Tu'ungafasi faced a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night, but the results of that hearing are as yet unknown.

However he could receive a similar four-week ban given to Wallabies flanker Lachie Swinton, who was also given a red card for a high tackle.

Tyrel Lomax has come off the bench for all four of his tests and replaced Tu'ungafasi in the 24-22 loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane, while the more experienced Laulala would not have spent the full week training with the side.

Plumtree was not willing to speculate on any changes his side might make, given Tuungafasi's hearing had yet to happen.

"With these types of things you wouldn't know really," Plumtree said.

"A lot of work has gone in behind the scenes on Ofa's case, and hopefully for us they see some of that positively and we get a good result there."