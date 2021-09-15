Tino takes out top Titan trophy

The 21-year-old finished on 17 votes across the regular season, three votes clear of his Origin team-mate and 2019 winner Moeaki Fotuaika and Titans winger Corey Thompson (14 votes).

Fa’asuamaleaui claimed an unassailable lead after notching a three-vote performance against his old team (Melbourne Storm) in round 23 and adding a further vote in the Titans loss to the Knights in round 24.

The count went down to the final round, with the Titans 44 points to nil victory over the Warriors in round 25 determining whether the medal would be shared for the first time since the Club’s inaugural season (won by Anthony Laffranchi and Luke Bailey).

None of the contenders (Fa’asuamaleaui, Fotuaika or Thompson) polled votes in the final round, meaning the Titans lock claimed his first Club Champion crown.

Thompson didn’t leave without recognition, with the winger collecting the Coaches’ award for a 2021 season that was arguably the best of his career.

Jayden Campbell was named Rookie of the Year after starring for the Titans at fullback across six games in 2021, while Jamal Fogarty was recognised for his community work and won the “Preston” award named after Jayden’s father and inaugural Titans signing Preston Campbell.

Fa’asuamaleaui was also the pick of the Titans Legion, the forward holding off fan-favourite AJ Brimson to claim the Members MVP award.

