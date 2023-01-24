Toa Samoa’s Martin Taupau signs with Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos announced that Taupau signed on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

The announcement by the NRL powerhouse will see the 32-year-old with 222 NRL games and 33 Tests for New Zealand and Samoa to his name provide valuable depth to the club’s middle forward stocks, according to a statement released by the Brisbane club.

Broncos Coach Kevin Walters said: “Marty has been playing in the NRL since 2010 so he brings good experience and he was very impressive when we spoke to him on the values he brings to our club.

“We have a lot of good young middle forwards here at the Broncos and we believe the experience that Marty brings will help them grow and be better players for us as well.

“He has a real presence about him and I think that will really add to the group and what we are building here at the club both on and off the field.”

Taupau was previously linked to the Parramatta Eels as well as the South Sydney Rabbitohs but shocked the rugby league to sign up with the Brisbane Broncos to add more firepower to their forward stocks.

