Toutai Kefu alleged attacker charged with attempted murder

The local boy has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, burglary and deprivation of liberty.

He was refused bail to appear in Brisbane Children’s Court.

Police allege the trio were armed with knives, a machete and an axe, all of which were used during the attack.

A second teenager remains under arrest while the third alleged attacker is still on the loose.

The 47-year-old former no.8 is clinging to life after undergoing emergency surgery following a frenzied stabbing attack in Brisbane in the early hours of Monday local time.

Kefu, who earned 60 caps for Australia and played in the 1999 World Cup-winning team, is currently head coach of Tonga.

Local police say a “brutal and violent” brawl erupted after the group were caught breaking into Kefu’s home. This resulted in knives being brandished and Kefu being stabbed in the stomach.

He was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with abdominal wounds. His wife, son and daughter were also injured and taken to hospital.

The third offender is reported to have fled in a car towards Woolloongabba.

Queensland Rugby Union’s statement described the incident as “shocking.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Toutai and his family at this time,” it said.

“We offer our support to them and the wider Queensland Rugby community who are affected by the incident.”

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said thoughts were with Kefu – the head coach of Tonga – and his family.

“It was shocking news to receive this morning. Toutai is a titan of our game – a warrior on the field and off it,” Marinos said.

“To the Kefu family – the Australian rugby community is here for you. We also want to extend that support to others affected as well.

“The rugby family is a close-knit one and we always rally around each other when another is in need.”