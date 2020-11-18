Twenty-nine members of Fiji rugby tour test positive for Covid-19

The decision was taken after the squad underwent a new round of Covid-19 testing on Monday.

In a statement, tournament organisers Six Nations Rugby said they remain in constant contact with the Fijian squad to address the situation.

"The main priority at present is the welfare of all players and management."

The Fiji squad, which includes 32 players and the management staff, is currently self-isolating in their hotel rooms at their tournament base in Saint-Galmier.

A warm-up test against Portugal was cancelled earlier this month when three members of the Flying Fijians squad tested positive for the coronavirus, while Monday morning Nations Cup clash against France was scrapped when five Fijian players returned positive tests.

France were awarded a 28-0 victory and a bonus point after the Flying Fijians were unable to front for the test in Vannes.

The impact on Fiji's remaining matches two Autumn Nations Cup Tests is under review.