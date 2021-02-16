Vailima Marist 7s organisers overwhelmed with support

Samoa Tourism Authority has pledged its support for the XXXIII Vailima International Marist 7’s and the Marist Sports Season.

CEO, Lenatai Suifua said they are grateful to be part of the tournament.

“We acknowledge the hard work of the Marist St. Joseph’s Sports Club over the past 33 years in developing the tournament to the high standard that it is today, not forgetting the part you have played in attracting teams/visitors over the years, thus supporting our tourism industry.”

Samoa International Finance Authority has also joined other sponsors.

SIFA CEO, Tuifaasisina Sieni Voorwinden said they are grateful to support the tournament.

"Teamwork is the ability to work together towards a common vision."

The Marist Sports Club Samoa has thanked organisations that have offered their support.

“We are grateful to SIFA for raising their hand to support the Marist International Sports Season.”

“In the midst of the global pandemic and the lockdown our country is experiencing - Marist Sports Club is thankful to everyone rallying behind us in ensuring we are able to stage the Marist Sports Season.”

The 33rd Vailima Marist 7s will be held next week.