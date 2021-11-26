Wallabies dominate Barbarians side to face Samoa

11 Wallabies have been named in the 24-man squad for the Killik Cup double-header at Twickenham, with a Barbarians women's side set to face South Africa to kick off proceedings.

Western Force prop Tom Robertson is joined by South African Malcolm Marx and Japan's Shinnosuke Kakinaga in the front-row, with Robertson reverting back to his preferred loose head after switching sides on his Wallabies return.

After earning a start against Wales in Michael Hooper's absence, Pete Samu will line up at blindside flanker as Rennie opts to play Rebels and Wallabies standout Rob Leota at openside.

Meanwhile, it's a near full Wallaby backline with Japan flyhalf Ryoto Nakamura the lone non-Australian.

Tate McDermott will get the chance to start alongside Nakamura, with Nic White slated to come off the bench.

Len Ikitau continues his strong season, shifting to inside centre to partner Waratah Izaia Perese following his Test debut against England.

With Rennie still looking to work out his ideal fullback, James O'Connor has been named at the back, joined by Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright.

Jordan Petaia was slated to play fullback for the one-off fixture, however, he was forced to head home due to a hamstring injury.

Angus Bell and White will come off a bench that includes legends Duane Vermeulen, Rob Kearney as well as South African beast Steven Kitshoff.

“We’ve got a great group of players here and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the week, learning about them all and getting input from everyone as to how we want to play next Saturday," Rennie said in a statement.

“Every one of these guys are honoured to become Barbarians and there’s already a real sense of excitement and anticipation.

“We have brought a diverse range of countries and cultures together and it’s going to make for an exceptional week.”

BARBARIAN MEN'S TO FACE SAMOA

Tom Robertson (Australia, Western Force) Malcolm Marx (South Africa, Kubota Spears) Shinnosuke Kakinaga (Japan, Tokyo Sungoliath) Jack Dunne (Leinster) Rodrigo Fernandez Criado (Argentina, Belgrano Athletic) Pete Samu (Australia, ACT Brumbies) Rob Leota (Australia, Melbourne Rebels) Olly Robinson (Cardiff Blues) Tate McDermott (Australia, Queensland Reds) Ryoto Nakamura (Japan, Tokyo Sungoliath) Tom Wright (Australia, ACT Brumbies) Len Ikitau (Australia, ACT Brumbies) Izaia Perese (Australia, NSW Waratahs) Filipo Daugunu (Australia, Queensland Reds) James O’Connor (Australia, Queensland RedS) Steven Kitshoff (South Africa, DHL Stormers) Kosuke Horikoshi (Japan, Tokyo Sungoliath) Naohiro Kotaki (Japan, Kobelco Kobe Steelers) Angus Bell (Australia, NSW Waratahs) Duane Vermeulen (South Africa, Ulster Rugby) Nic White (Australia, ACT Brumbies) Ryan Wilson (Scotland, Glasgow Warriors) Rob Kearney (Ireland, former Leinster and Western Force) Marcos Moneta (Argentina, San Andres)

Photo file Rugby Pass Caption: Dave Rennie coach of Barbarians