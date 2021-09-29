Wallabies youngster eyes positional switch ahead of Los Pumas test

Workhorse Koroibete will miss the final round of the Rugby Championship on the Gold Coast on Saturday, as the Wallabies aim to secure their fourth successive win with another victory over Argentina.

Australia earned a 27-8 defeat over plucky Argentina in Townsville last Saturday, which came after two wins over world champions South Africa.

Koroibete has already flown home to Melbourne to spend time with his young family, which includes a newborn, before Australia’s squad departs in late October for its UK tour.

Petaia replaced Koroibete as starting winger in the opening Bledisloe Cup test after the latter was among a trio of Rebels players ruled out for off-field disciplinary reasons.

But the Queenslander has had limited game time off the bench since.

The 21-year-old said he felt he’d learnt plenty watching Koroibete and fellow test winger Andrew Kellaway in action.