Warriors dig deep to clinch bounce back NRL win

Coming off a 70-10 thumping to the Melbourne Storm, the New Zealand side came-from-behind to clinch a 21-20 golden point win over the Canberra Raiders in Redcliffe on Saturday night.

Facing a 20-12 halftime deficit, the Warriors fought back in the second spell, with a late converted try and then a penalty forcing the match into extra-time.

There it was returned playmaker Shaun Johnson who was the hero, kicking the match-winning field goal to give his side their fourth win of the season.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown scolded his players after the loss to the Storm, saying that some simply gave up as the team conceded 10 second half tries.

But he said their follow-up display was much more determined.

"The second half last week wasn't a great night for anyone who has anything to do with the Warriors, whether you're a coach, a fan, an administrator. It was a bad period.

"Then with the very short turnaround, we didn't play so great today, but in the second half we showed a bit of fight and resilience.

"Our goal line defence in that second half, we didn't let them score, so ultimately that's what helped us win."

Johnson's winning golden point field goal was his second of the season, having also done it in an earlier victory over the Cowboys.

Brown said the halfback stepped up when they needed him.

"Ultimately, he got the part right that he had to get right.

"He's done that twice for us now. He hasn't been one of our standout players in the games we played when we've won.

"But in two of them he got the play right that we couldn't get right last year. We had five goes for five misses last year, to win games with field goals and this year he's two and two."

The match was also notable for a standout club debut from 21-year-old Daejarn Asi, who had only joined the Warriors midweek from the Cowboys.

The Warriors next match was against the Sharks in Sydney on Sunday next week.

Photo: AAP/Photosport Caption: The Warriors celebrate their golden point win over the Raiders.