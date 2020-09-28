Warriors seal eventful season with high-scoring win

The Warriors ran in eight tries during Sunday's 40-28 win in a fitting farewell for retiring forward Adam Blair.

Blair announced on Saturday the Manly game would be his last after 15 seasons in the NRL and his teammates sent him off with an emotional haka and an entertaining game of rugby league.

Manly paid tribute to Warriors' sacrifices this season with a guard of honour prior to kick-off but did not look like they would go easy on the New Zealand club when they scored two tries inside the opening eight minutes.

However, a Manly error in the in-goal swung the momentum and lead to the Warriors scoring five times in 15 minutes in the first half.

The Warriors were ahead 26-14 at half time and Manly had no real reply for their rampant attack.

Adam Keighran scored three tries for the Warriors, Patrick Herbert and Eliesa Katoa scored a brace each, while halves pairing Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima tallied six try assists between them.

The wind interfered with Harris-Tevita's kicks as he converted four of his seven attempts at goal.

Blair also fluffed their final conversion from a wide angle, however it failed to sour a winning end to the season.

Interim Warriors coach Todd Payten said he was pleased with his final game in charge.

"I'm glad we were able to finish off on a winning note, send Adam and the rest of the departing players out winners," Payten said.

"It was hard in a lot of ways because they clocked off. They were looking forward to getting home... It was really difficult for the staff as well."

The Warriors finished the season with eight wins and in 10th place on the points table.