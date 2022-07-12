We’ll be playing the whole of Fiji: Samoa coach Mapusua

Samoa is the only unbeaten side in the competition following two great come-from-behind wins against Australia A and Tonga.

This weekend they’ll take on the Flying Fijians and Samoa Head Coach Seilala Mapusua believes they’re heading in the right direction.

The former Highlanders and Manu Samoa center says they’ll face more than just the Flying Fijians this weekend.

“I expect it to go up a few levels, we will be playing the whole of Fiji with the crowd and we expecting a proper Test match”.

Meanwhile, Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter says he would be really disappointed if the match against Australia A was their last but fortunately that’s not the case.

He said Samoa is a quality side and Fiji just can’t turn up on the day and win Test matches.

Fiji takes on Samoa at 3:30pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.