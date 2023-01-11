What’s next? … Onehunga: Prepare for life after rugby; educate yourself

This is the view of former Samoan rugby player Onehunga Mata’uiau, a key speaker at the Island Breeze Rugby Plus clinics.

Fiji Times reports Mata’uiau, who debuted for Samoa against Tonga in Apia in 1996, now looks after the Rugby Skills Academy in Australia.

He said the biggest thing players should prepare for was what they would do after rugby.

“It’s important for players to be educated and have something to fall back on when their rugby career comes to an end,” he said.

“It’s never too late to educate yourself. I was one of those players, when at the peak of my career, I thought rugby was forever until I realised that I needed a degree, I needed to work, and what happened if I got into some accident and I couldn’t play rugby?

“Therefore, I encourage everyone, young ones, yes rugby is good, but you’re only as good as your last game.

“You got to look for work, keep educating yourself whether it’s a trade because at the end of the day, you can give back to rugby like what we’re doing now.”

He played nine tests for Samoa and featured in the 1999 Rugby World Cup, he was a mainstay for Hawkes Bay in New Zealand’s domestic competition until he retired from rugby.

He now coaches in Queensland, Australia.

The former Manu Samoa player said he was fortunate to be able to give back to rugby because it was a passion and making a living out of it not just as a player but as a coach, mentor and speaker.

“Some people say it’s a dream job and it is.”

He adds now that they are working at the grassroots level, it is important to give back and empower young players about rugby.

“We need to make them believe that we were once like them and to put this into perspective, we had to struggle to be where we are now,” Mata’uiau said.

“Growing up back in Samoa, we used the coconut as our ball, so for us it’s important to let them know it’s OK to fail.

“We really are the ones to educate the young ones that it’s OK to fail, but you need to get yourself up and come back strong.”

Meanwhile, with the Sydney and Hamilton 7s just around the corner, he has wished all teams the very best.

“The 7s game itself can be anyone’s game. I know the Fijian boys, Australia, New Zealand and Samoa will come in strong,” he said.

“It’s a fast and changing game and I wish them all the best.

“I know it’s going to be a tough one, may the best team win.”

He was captain of the Samoa’s 7s team from 1995 to 1998.

Photo courtesty Rugby Skills Academy Caption: Former Samoan rugby player Onehunga Mata’uiau (centre) with Fijian Drua players ,