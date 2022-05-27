Will Harris signs extension with NSW Waratahs

Harris made his debut in 2020, making his name with the Australian U20’s World Cup Silver Medal-winning side in Argentina.

The 21-year-old has had a breakout 2022 campaign, playing in every single game in Super Rugby Pacific.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me in the end, as I really like where the direction of the club is going. I love all the people at the club, we're a tight-knit group and I’m really enjoying the style of footy we’re playing this year,” Harris said in a statement.

“I feel like I've made some good improvements in my game with the help of the coaches and the senior players around me, and believe the Waratahs is the best place for me to develop as a player.

“It's a really exciting time to be part of the Waratahs, we’ve got a world-class headquarters almost complete, a world-class stadium to play out of next season and hopefully we’re on our way to becoming a world-class team.”

Harris follows the lead of fellow forwards Dave Porecki and Jed Holloway, who have both re-committed to the Waratahs in the past month.

Waratahs coach Darren Coleman was pleased to lock down the impressive back-rower, pleased with his development as he looks to make a push for the Wallabies.

“We’re delighted that Will has re-signed with the team. He’s had a breakout year with his consistent performances and ability to find his way across the try line," he added.

“Will is a great talent and we’re excited to play a role in his progression and his development to help him take his game to the next level and eventually higher honours with the Wallabies.

“Also, as an organisation it's always pleasing to be able to retain quality local players like Will who have come through our pathways and academy.”

