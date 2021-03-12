‘MV Samoa Express II’ officially joins fleet

The new vessel is funded by the SSC Savings Fund exclusively set aside to replace aging vessels.

Savali Newspaper reports travelling time between Mulifanua and Salelologa is one hour depending on the weather condition.

And for the passengers’ comfort the MV Samoa Express II has a special air conditioned room complemented by a canteen.

She has the capacity of up to 200 passengers and 40 vehicles per sailing, said SSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Leiataualetaua Samuel Decca Phineas.

The ferry is also equipped with state of the art navigation equipment and allows tracking the ship’s position whenever it leaves the country.

“Currently, the vessel MV Samoa Express II is built according to latest international maritime law requirements and has two modes for ease of operation, as well as transportation through the entry and exit of vehicles and people.

The MV Samoa Express II replaces her older sister MV Samoa Express I.

“The acquisition of the MV Samoa Express II reflects the ingenuity by the Samoa Shipping Corporation to replace aging vessels to ensure the safety and security of our travelling public, said Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi at the launch of the vessel last week.

He applauded the Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure (MWTI) Papalii Niko Lee Hang and the Corporation for their vision.

The M.V. Samoa Express II will be put to the test in providing services for the voters between Upolu and Savai’i during the General Elections early next month.

Photo courtesy Savali Newspaper