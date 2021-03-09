‘Samoa, Fiji relation elevated to another level’

Mr Elisaia said the day would be marked in history as the period when Samoa and Fiji’s bilateral relationship was elevated to another level.

“Today’s ceremony ushers in a new dawn in the enduring and multifaceted Samoa-Fiji relations which is anchored in mutual trust and respect, genuine friendship and people to people ties bonded by a shared history and cultural, social and economic relationship,” he said.

“Having a diplomatic process in Fiji demonstrates Samoa’s renewed commitment to consolidate the mutually beneficial relationship that the country serves in various fields including religion, education, sports, trade and investment.”

He said the appointment of a resident envoy showed Samoa’s renewed commitment to strengthening and sustaining its close and cooperative relationship with Fiji and the need for both countries to work together.

“Working jointly, we can unlock development opportunities for expanded collaboration to further our shared goals and aspirations, and to build ever-closer ties between Samoa and Fiji.

“For my part, I fully commit to work closely with the Fiji Government to build a resilient more forward-looking partnership as the platform to advance and sustain our common agenda and deepen the already strong relations between our two countries”

Mr Konrote congratulated Mr Elisaia on his appointment and wished him a successful mission.