1 death, 792 new cases over 7 days in Samoa

One death was reported in the period between 15 May and 22 May, 2022 taking the death toll to 25.

The deceased is a 64-year-old male with known comorbidities and was fully vaccinated with a booster dose.

The total number of confirmed community cases is 12,757.

The majority of community cases of 10,792 are based in Upolu, 1,949 cases in Savaii, and 16 cases in Manono Tai.

Covid-19 cases at Port of Entry (POE) total 86 including two new confirmed positive border cases.

There are six patients currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital, and none at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Adhering to public health measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands are important in maintaining good hygiene and in containing the spread of the virus. Those who are feeling unwell are strongly advised to stay home and self-isolate to keep your families and loved ones safe.

As of current, vaccination roll out continues at Moto’otua and all district hospitals in the country.

All those who have not done or completed their vaccinations, or a booster dose, are encouraged to do so.

Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of Covid-19.