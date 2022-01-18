100 RSE workers in Australia test positive to Covid-19

The Samoa Observer reports the Ministry's CEO, Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, said all workers on this short-term employment scheme to Australia were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before departure.

However, he said more than 1000 workers from participating Pacific Island countries have tested positive.

Pulotu said there have been no reports of Samoan workers in New Zealand returning positive tests.

He confirmed more seasonal workers are scheduled to leave Samoa on flights approved by Cabinet last week and his office expects the number of workers in Australia to reach 3000 soon.

The Australian Seasonal Workers Programme started in 2011.