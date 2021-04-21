 

100 Samoans due to arrive on repatriation flight from US

BY: Loop Pacific
11:51, April 21, 2021
14 reads

243 passengers who arrived in Samoa from New Zealand last week are currently serving their quarantine time.

There is another flight expected to arrive at the end of this month bringing over 100 returning Samoans from the United States.

Savali Newspaper reports aside from repatriation flights, the National Emergency Operations Centre is also keeping a watch on regional developments which include the situation in Fiji now on Covid-19 lockdown in Nadi and Lautoka because of confirmed cases.

“It is suspected that the pandemic was transmitted to the community through a security worker at a quarantine site,” said the N.E.O.C. Chairman, Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo.

He added that Papua New Guinea is also experiencing new cases reportedly from a mass funeral gatherings for one of their former leaders.

“And for Samoa, although we are Covid- 19 free, we still have to be very cautious and we depend on the support from our country in making sure that we remain safe.”

 

 

Photo file 

     

Tags: 
Samoa
US repatriation flight
100 returning Samoans
  • 14 reads