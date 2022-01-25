11 new cases, 26 total Covid-19 cases for Samoa

All of the cases are being managed and controlled in quarantine and currently there is no evidence of a community transmission, a government statement said.

All passengers and frontline workers were swabbed yesterday, which was day five of their quarantine.

The early results returned positive for 5 individuals who are frontline workers monitoring the isolation unit at Moto’otua, and 6 more positive cases confirmed late last night and early this morning were passengers, who arrived on a flight on Wednesday, 19 January.

The PCR tests for the rest of those in quarantine all returned negative.

Samoa remains at Alert Level 3 with a nationwide lockdown in effect until 6pm Thursday, 27 January 2022.

The State of Emergency Order 63 issued with conditions for Alert Level 3 yesterday, included amendments such as;

1. Opening of banks, money transfers, markets for fresh produce, shops and supermarkets, pharmacies and cash power outlets from 8am to 2pm on Tuesday and Thursday.

2. Mandatory wearing of facial masks, showing of vaccination cards, social distancing, and all children under 12 are prohibited from entering these public places.

The Police are continuing to provide tight security and enforcement of the SOE Orders.

“The public is respectfully advised to contact the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for any enquiries on the SOE Orders, and information relating to the nationwide lockdown,” the statement said.