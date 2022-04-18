1,154 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in Samoa

Fourteen cases are in managed isolation and three critical cases are in ICU at the Moto’otua Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed two new Covid-19 related deaths within this reporting period, taking the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to twelve.

The deceased were an 80-year-old female and an 86-year-old male.

“Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.”

The Ministry is urging the public to get vaccinated as vaccination remains the best defense against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Keeping our families and loved ones safe is everyone’s responsibility. Please stay home and isolate if you are feeling unwell and practice safe personal hygiene at all times. All are required to wear face masks and keep to the 2 meter social distancing in public places,” the Ministry said in its latest update yesterday.