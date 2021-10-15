12-year old Samoan tops Chinese language course

NUS Vice-Chancellor Aiono Professor Alec Ekeroma said that they are excited to be restarting foreign language courses for the community.

“We hope that they enhance employability skills, assist when doing business with Chinese speakers and more importantly, develop a better understanding between our two cultures.”

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Samoa, Chao Xiaoliang said that language is the bridge to promote culture exchange and deepen the understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

“I would like to commend the great work of the Confucius Institute at the National University of Samoa and wish the students present today, more remarkable accomplishments in the future,” Chao said.