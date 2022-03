The latest total number of community cases detected since 17 March 2022 is 748.

Of this total 726 cases are confirmed in Upolu and 22 active cases in Savaii.

A total number of 14,433 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) have been administered as of 24 March 2022.

The data by age group shows that people ranging from 15 to 39 years old record the highest percentage of positive cases.

