The workers departed Samoa’s Faleolo International Airport on a special flight Thursday.

This is the second group of workers to arrive in New Zealand to take up work under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

About 780 seasonal workers are expected to travel to New Zealand over the coming months.

Photo NZ High Commission in Samoa/Facebook Caption: Part of the group of 155 seasonal workers waiting to board their flight at Samoa's Faleolo International Airport