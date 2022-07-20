16 register so far for Miss Samoa pageant

Manaia Events Inc.’s Chairperson, Leiataualesa Jerry Brunt told Talamua the pageant this year is already looking interesting, starting with the registration process.

The pageant is returning after a three-year absence due the lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

The pageant will be held on 10 September with the theme, “Samoa Peleina” and it will be the final event of the Teuila festivities for the month.

According to Leiataualesa, the registrations opened on 6 July 2022 and will close on 5 August and the number of contestants will possibly be limited to 10.

Meanwhile, overseas-based Miss Samoa pageants have already started the drumroll: Miss Samoa New Zealand will hold its’ pageant on 27 July 2022, Miss Samoa New South Wales on 5 August, and the Miss Samoa Victoria pageant will be held on 13 August.

For Miss Samoa Victoria’s pageant, the formats have been reduced due to short notice with the contestants not having enough time to prepare.

Categories: Introduction, Interview (Pre-pageant interview and interview on night of the pageant), Talent and Siva Samoa: Puletasi, traditional wear and sarong categories have been removed.

Fonoifafo McFarland-Seumanu is the reigning Miss Samoa, Miss Samoa NZ and Miss Pacific Islands having held the crown for over a year for the first time in the history on the pageant.

Photo supplied