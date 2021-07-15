16 Samoan students receive Chinese language courses certificate

Deputy Head of Mission to Samoa, Cheung Jun congratulated the students.

“People-to-people and cultural exchanges have been part and parcel of our bilateral relations. In recent years, the two sides have made fresh progress in many areas including Chinese language learning,” he said.

Cheung said due to collaboration with the N.U.S. the Confucius Institute opened in 2018, and has since produced about 600 “ambassadors” who promote China-Samoa friendship.

“Over the past 100 years, through the continued efforts of the whole party and the entire nation, China has realised the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects,” he said.

The institute held a certificate presentation ceremony for the students on Tuesday.