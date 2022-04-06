160 new community cases, 17 in managed isolation in Samoa

This brings the total number of community cases to 2,722 with 1,502 active cases.

There are 17 cases currently in managed isolation at the Moto’otua National Hospital.

To date, 24,241 RATs have been administered by the Ministry of Health. The total number of Covid-19 deaths still remain at two.

According to the Ministry, the overall attack rate for Samoa is 10.7.

The areas with the highest attack rates have been identified as Faleata 4 and Vaimauga 4, reporting the highest number of cases per 1,000 population.

The Ministry reported, 97.2 percent of Samoa’s eligible population have received their first dose, 71.3 percent have received their second dose.

A total of 40,182 people aged 18 years and over have received their booster shots so far.

