1712 active, 263 new community cases in Samoa

In the 24-hour to 2pm yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed 263 new community cases.

This brings the number of community cases recorded since 17 March 2022 to 3,260.

There are nine cases currently in managed isolation at the Moto’otua National Hospital.

According to the ministry, about 96 percent of community cases are in Upolu with the remaining four percent in Savaii.

There are still no community cases recorded for the islands of Manono and Apolima Tai.

A total of 29,630 RATs have been administered to date.

The ministry reports 97.6 percent of the eligible population have received their first dose.

A total of 71.9 percent have received their second dose.

The Ministry also confirmed 48,475 people aged 18 years and over have received their booster shots so far.

The vaccination roll out continues today and tomorrow.

