2 Samoa MPs swearing in delayed

In a statement, the Speaker outlined reasons for the deferment.

He said the Warrant of appointment of the two women is being challenged in court as to the validity, as to whether it was issued at the correct time.

“The Warrant also seems to have been issued prematurely and may be invalid as a petition has been filed by a woman from the by-election and so her results are still not finalised and so the election results are still not finalised as has been directed by the Court of Appeal.”

Papalii said there is a challenge to the formula used for the calculation of the 10% by another woman candidate and so a further issue about calculation of the additional woman is also before the Courts and directly impacts upon who can be declared to be the additional women Members of Parliament.

“The Speaker must only have sworn in the duly elected candidates who are also qualified to be members. However, the additional women seats do not qualify unless the electoral petitions are determined and any by-elections (if any) arise from these petitions,” he said.

Members-elect from the seven constituencies will take their oath of allegiance when the Parliament convenes tomorrow.

