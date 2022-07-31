 

2 Samoa Talks take on name change

BY: Loop Pacific
14:29, July 31, 2022
A meeting of leaders of American Samoa and Samoa called the 2 Samoa Talks will now be known as Atoa o Samoa.

The proposal to change the name was tabled by American Samoa Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga and his administration and it was unanimously endorsed by Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa leading Samoa’s delegation.

The two-day meeting was held in American Samoa from Wednesday to Friday.

Savali newspaper reports the two-day brainstorming also approved for Samoa to host the second round of Atoa o Samoa talks in September to coincide with celebrations of Samoa’s 60th Independence Anniversary festivities.

As for issues, Sub Committees from the respective Ministries and Departments have been tasked with finalizing the agenda.

 

Photo Samoa Government media     Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa and American Samoa Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga

