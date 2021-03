The 22-year-old went fishing with other men from the village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Prisons, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo confirmed the man was fishing on the reef with two other taulealea, when he fell into a deep drop.

Auapaau said there are patches amongst the coral that drop deep into the ocean and the young man unexpectedly fell into one.

The owner of a sports centre recovered Fiso’s body.