235 new Covid cases in Samoa

There were 228 new community cases and seven new imported cases during the monitoring period of 24 may to 26 May.

The total number of cases has increased to 13,380.

There are five patients in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital.

The Ministry is urging the public to follow health measures like wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands to ensure good hygiene and contain community transmission.

“Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus.”

The public is urged to visit the nearest hospital if you have not yet done your first or second dose, as well as a booster.