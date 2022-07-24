250 people a day in Samoa seeking help for flu

Acting director general of health, Tagaloa Dr Robert Thomsen, said the numbers of people with the flu are those who have sought help from doctors or hospitals in the past three weeks.

Dr Thomsen expects a surge in cases once Samoa's border opens to international travellers from August 1st.

He said the presence of dengue fever has also been recorded in Samoa - with six cases confirmed in June - but he doesn't think Samoa will experience an outbreak.

He said the main hospital's surveillance team is noting people presenting with symptoms including diarrhoea, acute fever and rash.

Dr Thomsen said dengue fever usually occurs after rain and flooding and people need to watch out for mosquito breeding places.