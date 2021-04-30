28 election petitions filed with Supreme Court in Samoa

The deadline for filing petition was today as allowed for under section 109 of the Electoral Act 2019.

A statement from Moliei Simi Vaai, Chief Executive Officer Ministry of Justice And Courts Administration (MJCA) Registrar of Courts said one petition was filed yesterday, 29 April and the rest were filed today.

Moliei said this means 28 candidates in the recent General Election have raised questions before the Court with regards to the election or the election result against a winning candidate, the Electoral Commissioner or both.

“Seven (7) different law firms are involved in legal representation of petitioners and it is their responsibility to serve copy of the petition on each respondent named.”

“Prompt service of proceedings is imperative to the timeliness and prompt progression of court procedures.”

“Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese issued a Practice Note earlier this week to the Samoa Law Society stating timetabling directions for filing of counter petitions and responses within 5 working days after receipt of service of the petition.”

The Court has scheduled all 28 matters for a First Mention Call on Tuesday, 4 May 2021 at 10am for further directions of the Court.

Photo file RNZ Pacific