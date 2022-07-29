2Samoa Talks underway in American Samoa

The official opening ceremony of the ‘Atoa o Samoa’ Executive Meeting was held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the traditional ava ceremony.

Local media report the talks are focused on fostering and developing economic and social policies.

It is the first time since 2017 that both Governments under new leadership have officially met.

Governor Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga, said both countries were not spared the negative economic and social hardships.

He said both countries faced similar challenges, “our remote locations, global and climate change, limited access to healthcare, restricted border access and the disruption to our economies.”

Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa acknowledged the need to revive the talks and pointed to unforeseen circumstances that have halted these meetings that were held regularly in the past.

Fiame said they will have the opportunity to review the realities faced by the two Samoas in meeting the obligations that have previously been assigned and afforded to both islands reports Samoa News.

Fiame and her delegation of Cabinet Ministers arrived at the Pago Pago International Airport on Tuesday, July 25, 2022.

They were welcomed and greeted by Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga, Governor of American Samoa with his delegation.

Families of the Samoa delegation were also in attendance to greet them upon arrival.

Photo American Samoa Government Caption: Leaders and delegations from Samoa and American Samoa at the 2Samoa Talks