Officers executed a search warrant for narcotics around 4am yesterday (Tuesday) at Satapuala and Faleatiu.

According to Police, they were tipped off by the public about marijuana being cultivated in these areas of Upolu.

Late last year, SPS also executed a search warrant where approximately 10,000 plants were located.

The plants were destroyed last month after court proceedings.

Photo Samoa Police Service Caption: Marijuana plants ready to be seized by police