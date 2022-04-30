3 deaths, 597 new Covid cases in Samoa

The deceased are a 45-year-old man with two diagnosed comorbidities and was unvaccinated and a 77-year-old woman with known comorbidities and one medical condition who completed two doses and booster of the Covid vaccine.

The third case is an 85-year-old man with known comorbidities and was unvaccinated.

The report which covers 26 April to 28 April was released this morning.

A total of 597 new positive cases were detected within the reporting period commencing from 2pm of 26th April, to 2pm 28th April, 2022.

One of the cases is a border case while the others are community transmission.

There are 11 patients currently in managed isolation and one in ICU at Moto’otua Hospital.