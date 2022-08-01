31 new cases of Covid in Samoa

Of this total 30 are confirmed community cases and one confirmed case registered during this period, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases (community and border) to 15,405.

There are four patients currently isolated at the Moto’otua National Hospital and none at the Intensive Care Unit.

The ministry said it continues to implore the public to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice from time to time.

“Eligible members of the public are reminded to visit a nearest hospital for their first or second dose of the vaccine, as well as a booster shot. Vaccination remains our best line of defence against the virus.”