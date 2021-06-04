34,888 people receive COVID-19 vaccination in Samoa

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The latest results show that men continue to make up most of the vaccination numbers.

Out of the total 34,888 individuals who have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a total of 19,181 are males and 15,707 females.

On Monday, vaccination administration was held in the villages which did not open on Tuesday which was Independence Day and was public holiday.

Vaccination centres reopened from 9am to 6pm on Wednesday.

Samoa is on its second batch of vaccines with 28,000 received through the COVAX Facility two weeks ago following the depletion of the first 24,000 batch.

A further 27,000 is expected from the COVAX Facility later this month.