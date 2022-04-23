383 new community cases, 8 new border cases in Samoa

Three critical cases are in ICU at the Moto’otua Hospital.

The total number of community cases is now recorded at 7,114. Covid-19 cases at Port of Entry (POE) total 71 including eight new positive border cases confirmed in the last 24-hours.

The ministry released the new cases in its latest report.

Members of the public have been reminded to remain vigilant and continue to follow public health advice to wear face masks, keep to the 2 meter social distancing in public places, stay home and isolate if feeling unwell and practice safe personal hygiene at all times. Vaccination remains our best defense against Covid-19 and getting boosted is an important way people can protect and keep our families and loved ones safe.