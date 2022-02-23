4 new Associate Ministers join Samoa Cabinet

Faleomavaega Titimaea Tafua is the Associate Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The Associate Minister for the Ministry of Communication, Information and Technology & Legislative Assembly (Parliament) is Fuiono Tenina Crichton.

Laumatiāmanu Ringo M. Purcell has been appointed Associate Minister, Ministry of Works,Transport & Infrastructure.

Maiava Fuiono Tito Asafo is the Associate Minister, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Magele Sekati Fiaui who was formerly the MCIT Associate Minister is now the Associate Minister of the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking at yesterday's event, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa reminded the new Associate Ministers that taking their oath is sacred before the Almighty noting the adding new Associate Ministers to the M.W.T.I. and M.A.F. sectors reflects the Government’s mission to deliver effect and efficient projects and reforms for the benefit of the people.

“Each individual is unique and gifted with God-given talents and I urge you to use those talents to benefit our country,” she reiterated noting that joining Cabinet as Associate Ministers elevates their duties and obligations to thinking outside of their hats as Members of Parliament but Cabinet Members there to serve the whole of Samoa.

Photo Government of Samoa screenshot Caption: Swearing in ceremony for Associate Ministers