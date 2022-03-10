4 new Covid-19 border cases in Samoa

The test results were confirmed after the passengers, who were on their third day of quarantine, undertook their second Covid-19 tests yesterday afternoon.

A Government statement said one of the cases was a close contact of the eight positive cases identified from the first round of tests, conducted upon the arrival of the flight on Sunday.

The rest of the passengers’ tests returned negative.

The 127 frontline workers who serviced the flight on Sunday also undertook their Covid-19 tests yesterday and all returned negative results.

They have been in quarantine since Sunday.

The four new cases were transferred to the managed isolation ward at Motootua last night.

This has increased the number of positive cases from the flight on Sunday to 12.

All are well and remain asymptomatic.