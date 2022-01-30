4 year-old child amongst 3 new Covid positive border cases in Samoa

All the cases were confirmed following conclusion of the ministry’ regular test schedule.

They are in quarantine.

“The total number of positive cases is 30 and all remain asymptomatic,” the ministry said.

“All frontline workers in quarantine other than the 5 nurses at the Isolation unit in Moto’otua Hospital continue to return negative cases after their third round of testing.”

Currently there is no evidence of a community transmission and Samoa remains at Alert Level 2 with restrictions including gatherings limited to 30 people.

Businesses and government services are now operational.

