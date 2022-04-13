427 new community cases, 2 Covid-related deaths in Samoa

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in the past 48-hours.

“Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments,” the Ministry said.

A total of 427 new community cases were reported from 2pm 8 April to 2pm 10 April, 2022.

The Ministry said 12 cases are in managed isolation and 3 critical cases in ICU at the Moto’otua Hospital.

Members of the public have been reminded to remain vigilant and take heed of public health advice to get vaccinated, stay home and isolate if you are feeling unwell, mask up and ensure good personal hygiene.

The Ministry said vaccination remains the best defense against Covid-19 pandemic.