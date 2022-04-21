5 community cases in Manono Tai island

The most recent Health situational report on the Covid 19 pandemic for the period 18th to 19th April, confirmed the 5 cases detected in Manono Tai, which are part of the 485 new community cases that tested positive in the 24-hour time frame.

Tala Fou report the new Covid cases take the country’s total number of positive community cases to date to 6731.

Of this number, 6201 are confirmed in Upolu, 525 cases in Savaii and 5 cases in Manono Tai.

There are no cases in Apolima, the country’s only other inhabited island, a record they have managed to keep since the confirmation of Samoa’s first community case on 17th March.

Manono Tai is the 3rd most populated island – with about 884 inhabitants according to the 2016 population census.