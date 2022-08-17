5 Samoa police officers complete first-aid training

Samoa Police said, “The first aid training for instructors was part of an initiative funded by the AFP led Samoa Australia Police Partnership Programme.”

“The total fund came to SAT $150,000 which also covered the provision of training for 900 SPPCS members who will receive an internationally recognized 2 year certification as well.”

“In addition the SPPCS also received first aid training equipment, instructor uniforms, and first aid manuals. In his remarks, Auapaau conveyed this thanks to the AFP for their ongoing support.”

Samoa Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo congratulated the officers for their achievement and emphasized how crucial their role will be over the next two years in training and certifying members of the organisation including future instructors to ensure sustainability of services.