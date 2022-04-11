62 Samoan students studying at USP Fiji campus

Of the total, 47 are under scholarship awards and 15 are privately funded.

There are currently 3 students undertaking Post-Graduate Studies and 3 in the Foundation level.

The students met for the first time under the umbrella of the USP Samoan Students Association and its new executive committee last week.

The committee comprises of Tuala Faivae Lula (President), Shaun Asafo (Vice-President), Leitu Fereti (Treasurer), Amosa Togia (Secretary) Talia Toa (Sports Chair) and Taefalaula Brown (Public Relations Officer)

Overall, female students outnumber their male counterparts by 40 to 22. The same is true also for private students, with 11 females and 4 males.

Following welcoming remarks, scripture reading and a prayer led by Samoan Student Counsellor Taito Louis Lene, Association President Tuala Faivae Lula conducted the meeting.

First up was the introduction of students in terms of their names and villages, programme of study and the number of years they had been at USP.

The Association then considered and approved its financial report, membership fee, registration drive, sports events and USP social activities the association is expected to be part of.

The meeting concluded with High Commissioner Aliioaiga Feturi Elisaia reminding the students not to lose sight: of why they came to Fiji in the first place and the need to remain focused and committed to complete their studies on time.

He told them that their academic achievements will be their personal assets for life which they can use as equalizers to break down economic, social and gender barriers.

He urged the sponsored students to be humbled and appreciative of the "privilege", not a right, provided via the scholarship awards to further their education pathways, rare opportunities many Samoan students can only dream and wish for, without luck at all.

Photo Government Media